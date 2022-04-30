Neighborhood House Rummage Sale

press release: A rummage sale by and for the community - stop by to shop on April 30 or sign up to be a seller.

Neighborhood House Community Center’s RUMMAGE SALE RETURNS in 2022 and is better than ever!! Saturday April 30 9am – 4pm at 29 S. Mills St.

Sign up to reserve your table to sell your used items! Tables are $5 per seller and provided by Neighborhood House. Sellers must price their own items (price tags and markers available from NH on day of event) and provide their own change for transactions.

The sale will take place outdoors and is open to browse from 9am – 4pm. Depending on space needs some sellers may have to set up inside. Set up takes place from 8am – 9am and take down is from 3 – 4pm, all sellers must be done by 4.

There will be no parking in the NH lot, but sellers may drop off their items and park in the Davis Duehr Dean lot adjacent to Neighborhood House. Shoppers may also park in this lot.

If you are not able to sell the items yourself, Neighborhood House can accept some limited donations and sell them for you! All proceeds from these sales are donated to Neighborhood House. Items can be dropped off Monday April 25 – Wednesday April 27 (11am – 6pm). See a list of accepted/not accepted items HERE. Neighborhood House reserves the right to NOT accept items. Unsold items will be donated to a local thrift store.

Seller Sign Up: https://forms.gle/ qLRejhZ3TMZcjWqc7

Contact Laura at laura@ neighborhoodhousemadison.org with questions.