Neighborhood Indicators Project Training

press release: The City of Madison’s Neighborhood Indicators Project (NIP) has a new website and the latest indicators data are available on this new platform.

City staff are hosting free training workshops open to the community. City staff will be available to train anyone on how to use NIP using one of your personal devices (laptop, tablet or smartphone) or using one of the computers that will be available on-site (number varies).

We would like these events to be a community learning experience where leadership and constituency work together.

The workshops are scheduled for:

· Wednesday, October 10, 5:30-6:30pm (Lussier Community Education Center – CUNA Room, 55 S. Gammon Road)

· Thursday, October 18, 6:00-7:00pm (The Village on Park – Computer Lab, 2300 S. Park Street)

· Wednesday, October 24, 6:00– 7:00pm (Goodman Community Center – Bolz Room B, 149 Waubesa Street)

To attend any of these workshops please, email mbernardinello@cityofmadison.com

On Saturday, November 17, an additional training will be held as part of the Mayor’s Neighborhood Conference. Conference registration is required.