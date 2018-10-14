press release: Save the date for the 4th Annual Bridge-Lakepoint-Waunona Neighborhood Picnic, Sunday October 14, 11:00-2:00 PM! Hosted by BLW Neighborhood Center, the Waunona Neighborhood Association and BLW Community Garden.

We will provide hot dogs on the grill, water and lemonade, and some tasty treats courtesy of Off Broadway Drafthouse. Please bring a dish to share and a lawn chair or picnic blanket.

There will be games and music, and a very special guest from 11-12 - Percy the Pig from Heartland Farm Sanctuary! Gardeners from BLW Community Garden will be on hand to talk about the garden and Amy Stoddard will lead a tour of the Edible Playscape installation at the BLW Center.

We hope you can join us in this celebration of food, fall, and community!