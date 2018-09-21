Neighborhood Walk

press release: Join your neighbors on a walk (and stroll past new Pinney's construction site). Meet at "Current Pinney" at 1:00. This free program is made possible by MSCR as part of Go4Life, an exercise and physical activity campaign from the National Institute on Aging at NIH. It's designed to help you fit exercise and physical activity into your daily life. MSCR and Madison Public Library are hosting free exercise classes at Pinney and Sequoya as part of the "Let’s Move in Libraries" campaign.