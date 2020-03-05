Neighborhood Youth Survey: Collected Drawings

press release: On view: March 5 - April 3, 2020; Opening Reception: March 14, 10am - noon.

For the past few months at the Hawthorne Library, we’ve had a station set up for young people to answer writing and drawing prompts about things they observe in their neighborhood. The resulting drawings will be on display for our March 2020 exhibition.

For this exhibition reception, join Music Together instructor, Eliza Tyksinski, for an interactive music experience for young children and their families! Music will begin at 10:30am.