From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

It grieves me to say that today, Friday July 22, there were multiple shootings in our Northside community. An 18-year old is dead, despite life-saving efforts. At the same time, officers were called near-by where shots were being fired between two cars. The Madison Police Department has informed me that they believe the incidents are related. At this moment, this is an active investigation.

Do we need any clearer example of the violence we need to be actively working against? Recent gun violence has created a variety of issues and anxiety throughout our neighborhoods. This kind of violence is preventable, and we need to come together as a community to find solutions.

That is why I have helped organized The Neighbors for Community Safety Night on August 11 at the Warner Park Community Center from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. This will be a time and a place for families and community members to come together as neighbors. The event will feature resource tables from a variety of community partners and a guided panel discussion about violence prevention and intervention efforts, as well as refreshments and snacks. My partners in this meeting are the Northside Planning Council, Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Now, more than ever, we need to share questions, discuss issues, explore solutions, and learn about resources that can help build stronger, safer communities. My hope is that we can create a foundation for future community safety efforts. I hope you will join me.

Neighbors for Community Safety Night

Warner Park Community Center- Community Room

Thursday, August 11, 2022

5PM- 7PM