Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience

University Club 803 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Help celebrate the opening of the MKI traveling exhibit "Neighbors Past and Present." On 14 panels the exhibit covers questions of German immigration and  settlement in Wisconsin, as well as ethnicity and identity in newly forged communities. Topics include language, print culture, religion, traditions, education, rural and urban life, business, political & civic engagement, times of war and German immigrants in the global world. Lecture by Mark Louden. Reception with cash bar. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Free and Open to the Public

The exhibit has been made possible by a major Wisconsin Humanities Council grant. Cosponsored by the Friends of the Max Kade Institute. 

University Club 803 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
