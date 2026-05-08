media release: The Neil Daily Quintet is a jazz ensemble rooted in tradition and driven by innovation. Featuring trumpet, saxophone, upright bass, piano, and drums, the group performs a wide-ranging repertoire from early jazz classics and standards to contemporary works and original compositions. Through dynamic improvisation and a fresh approach, the quintet brings modern influence to timeless jazz forms.

Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.