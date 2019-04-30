Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams

× Expand Emily Shur Neko Case

$30.

press release: In 2019, Neko Case will perform in continued support of her eighth and latest studio release Hell-On, which Paste recently named one of the 50 best albums of 2018 (#31) and Entertainment Weekly called “an album of soaring hooks and detailed storytelling, rich in all of its elements”. Produced by Neko Case, Hell-On is twelve songs of fearless storytelling confronting life-altering conflict with wit, charm, and unflinching introspection. The album features three dozen performers in all, from k.d. Lang, Laura Veirs, Beth Ditto, and Robert Forster on backing vocals, to Joey Burns of Calexico and Doug Gillard of Guided by Voices on guitars, and Barbara Gruska and Matt Chamberlain on drums. The sidelong perspective is part of the known Neko galaxy, but the production is more expansive and edgier, moving into new universes. These songs can swallow you.