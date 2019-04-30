Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams

Google Calendar - Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams - 2019-04-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams - 2019-04-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams - 2019-04-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams - 2019-04-30 20:00:00

The Sylvee 20 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$30.

press release: In 2019, Neko Case will perform in continued support of her eighth and latest studio release Hell-On, which Paste recently named one of the 50 best albums of 2018 (#31) and Entertainment Weekly called “an album of soaring hooks and detailed storytelling, rich in all of its elements”. Produced by Neko Case, Hell-On is twelve songs of fearless storytelling confronting life-altering conflict with wit, charm, and unflinching introspection. The album features three dozen performers in all, from k.d. Lang, Laura Veirs, Beth Ditto, and Robert Forster on backing vocals, to Joey Burns of Calexico and Doug Gillard of Guided by Voices on guitars, and Barbara Gruska and Matt Chamberlain on drums. The sidelong perspective is part of the known Neko galaxy, but the production is more expansive and edgier, moving into new universes. These songs can swallow you.

Info
The Sylvee 20 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-284-5460
Google Calendar - Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams - 2019-04-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams - 2019-04-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams - 2019-04-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Neko Case, Shannon & the Clams - 2019-04-30 20:00:00