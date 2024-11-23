media release: Nelson Graham is a gifted songwriter, acoustic guitarist and true entertainer with a knack for turning everyday life into poignancy, beauty, and humor. With an honest and effortless charisma, he instantly connects with audiences of all types and will leave you wanting more! Nelson has a number of published recordings which include his delightful originals as well as artfully arranged covers with many guest artists.

More: https://www.nelsongrahammusic. com