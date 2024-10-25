Nelson Graham, Tracy Jane Comer

media release: Nelson Graham is a gifted songwriter, acoustic guitarist and true entertainer with a knack for turning everyday life into poignancy, beauty, and humor. With an honest and effortless charisma, he instantly connects with audiences of all types and will leave you smiling and wanting more! "His songs naturally reflect a love of life, pursuit of social justice, hope for the future, and a wry sense of humor." (Show review by Ben Doran for Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse)

Nelson has a number of published recordings which include his delightful originals as well as artfully arranged covers, with a number of local guest artists.

He'll be joined on October 25 by Tracy Jane Comer, herself a noted musician from Madison, Wisconsin. They will play in the Opera House, located on the second floor of the Obert Alvin Coffeehouse in Blue Mounds. An old tyme venue for new folk sounds. We look forward to seeing you.