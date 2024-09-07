Nelson Graham & Tracy Jane Comer
The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Nelson Graham (guitar/vocals) with support from Tracy Jane Comer (harmonies, bass, viola). Nelson is a gifted songwriter and true entertainer wish a knack for turning everyday life into poignancy, beauty, and humor. With a genuine and efforftless charisma, he instantly connects with audiences of all types.
