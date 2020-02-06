Nelson Institute 50th Birthday

press release: Stop in the Nelson Dean's Office on 6 Feb. 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm for cupcakes and to get your photo taken at Gaylord Nelson's desk!

U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson was the founder of Earth Day. He was also governor of Wisconsin and is the namesake of the Nelson Institute. His efforts led to bedrock environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.

The Nelson Institute proudly displays the historic desk that Gaylord used for more than 40 years. It was upon this desk that Earth Day legislation was drafted, the Apostle Islands were protected, and DDT was banned...

We invite you to celebrate the Nelson Institute's 50th anniversary by having your picture taken sitting behind his desk!

Registration is recommended. Please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-the-nelson-institutes-50th-birthday-tickets-85879007423.