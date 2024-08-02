media release: Prepare yourself for two exhilarating evenings of nineties country music at Neon Nights Wisconsin, Presented by Kunes Auto Group featuring the legendary Trace Adkins and the incomparable Wynonna!

Wait, there's more!

Prepare to be blown away by the stellar lineup featuring the sensational John Michael Montgomery, the dynamic Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, the chart-topping Mark Wills, and brace yourselves for the ultimate throwback with Roots & Boots '90s Electric Throwdown starring none other than Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye! It's all happening at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn, Wisconsin on August 2nd and 3rd, 2024! Whether your aiming for the VIP treatment, an amazing two-day pass, or want to catch a one night performance, you're covered!

Hold on, there's even onsite camping options!

Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate nineties country music festival by securing your tickets now and guarantee your spot at the hottest event of the season!

Friday August 2:

5pm - Mark Wills

7pm - Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin & Collin Raye

9pm - Wynonna Judd

Saturday August 3:

5pm- Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

7pm- John Michael Montgomery

9pm - Trace Adkin