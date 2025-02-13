Neonics and Birds: A Toxic Relationship

media release: Neonicotinoids are the most widely used insecticides in North America; they are applied to our crops, nursery plants, and lawns in vast amounts. These chemicals are uniquely problematic for birds; they are coated onto seeds, leached into waterways, and drifted into habitats.

We will explore the chemistry behind neonics that makes them so harmful, the ways they are used in modern life, the various ways they impact birds, and learn how to reduce our dependence on them.

From our backyards to our halls of power, we all can take action to understand and reduce the negative impacts of neonics on birds.

This presentation is co-hosted by Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wisconsin Society for Ornithology, Wisconsin’s Green Fire, International Crane Foundation, and Aldo Leopold Audubon Society.

About the Speaker

Hardy Kern is the Director of Government Relations for American Bird Conservancy. Hardy works to find legislative and policy solutions to threats to birds from toxic pesticides, lead, and degraded habitats. He has a B.S. in Zoology from The Ohio State University and Master of Public Administration degree from Kent State University. Hardy lives in Columbus, Ohio with his wife, two dogs, snake, and ever-growing native plant garden