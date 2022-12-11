media release: Memorial & Concert for Joel KayeSunday, December 11, 2pm, The Brink Lounge (701 E. Washington Ave, Madison)

Friends and colleagues of Joel Kaye, who passed away on Sept 18, will gather at the Brink Lounge to celebrate his life and his music. The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra will perform tremendous selections from the Neophonic Library, emphasizing Joel's compositions and arrangements.

Set 1 will feature today's lineup of the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra, performing a masterful collection of Joel's music.

Set 2 will feature a rotating collection of Neophonic musicians past and present, continuing the musical journey through Joel's writing & arranging, and other music that was special to Joel.

Musicians connected with the Neophonic who would like to bring an instrument and participate in the reading should email neophonicjazz@gmail.com to RSVP.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted and will be distributed among the professional musicians who rehearsed to make this concert a reality.