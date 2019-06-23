Nequient, Order of the Jackal, Diskillery
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Sunday, June 23, 8 PM
$5 - 21+
ADRENALINE ARMORY presents:
NEQUIENT - Chicago-based hardcore/metal band
https://www.facebook.com/nequientband
ORDER OF THE JACKAL - Doomy stoner groove metal thrash from Madison, WI.
https://www.facebook.com/orderofthejackal/
https://www.reverbnation.com/orderofthejack
DISKILLERY - Madison’s "durty ass thrash metal” newcomers are opening up this Sunday night of metal!
