Nequient, Order of the Jackal, Diskillery

press release: Sunday, June 23, 8 PM

$5 - 21+

ADRENALINE ARMORY presents:

NEQUIENT - Chicago-based hardcore/metal band

https://www.facebook.com/nequientband

https://nequient.bandcamp.com

ORDER OF THE JACKAL - Doomy stoner groove metal thrash from Madison, WI.

https://www.facebook.com/orderofthejackal/

https://www.reverbnation.com/orderofthejack

DISKILLERY - Madison’s "durty ass thrash metal” newcomers are opening up this Sunday night of metal!

https://www.facebook.com/Diskillery-Band-1174994985963858