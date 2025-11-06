Sound the trumpets and roll for holiday initiative, adventurers because we’re thrilled to announce our maker lineup for the Nerd Made: Madison - Holiday Market!

Join us:

Saturday, December 13, 10AM–4PM and Sunday, December 14, 10AM–4PM

Noble Knight Games | 2835 Commerce Park Drive, Fitchburg

You’ll definitely want to come both days as our Saturday and Sunday lineups feature completely different vendors, each brimming with handmade geekery, fantastical art, and merry mischief. Why choose one quest when you can loot them all?

Expect treasures from every corner of the fandom realm: fantasy worlds, science galaxies, comic universes, and anime adventures. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift, leveling up your collection, or just vibing with the geekiest crowd in Madison, this market is your holiday HQ. Stay tuned, heroes, starting mid-month, we’ll begin revealing our individual vendor features! Get ready to meet the makers, admire their crafts, and plan your shopping strategies accordingly. So grab your cloaks, polish your dice, and join us for two days of geeky holiday joy.