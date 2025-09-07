Nerd Made: Madison
media release: NERD MADE: MADISON - BOOK LOVER POP-UP
A cozy little market for big-time book nerds.
-Meet local authors
-Shop nerdy & literary goods from talented makers and artists
-Soak up the bookish vibes
-Chat with fellow readers who get your niche obsessions
Whether you're into swoony romance, magical quests or queer joy, you'll find your next favorite read—or reader friend—here.
Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
Location: Noble Knight Games 2835 Commerce Park Dr | Fitchburg, WI 53719
Time: 10AM–5PM
Swing by, support indie creators, and celebrate your love of all things literary.
