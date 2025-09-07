media release: NERD MADE: MADISON - BOOK LOVER POP-UP

A cozy little market for big-time book nerds.

-Meet local authors

-Shop nerdy & literary goods from talented makers and artists

-Soak up the bookish vibes

-Chat with fellow readers who get your niche obsessions

Whether you're into swoony romance, magical quests or queer joy, you'll find your next favorite read—or reader friend—here.

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Location: Noble Knight Games 2835 Commerce Park Dr | Fitchburg, WI 53719

Time: 10AM–5PM

Swing by, support indie creators, and celebrate your love of all things literary.

https://www.facebook.com/events/710814151948812/