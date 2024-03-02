Nerd Made: Madison

Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Nerd Made: Madison will happen Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 10AM-4PM. 

Shop dozens of geeky makers, get dressed up to celebrate your favorite fandom, get your face painted and enjoy nerdyness you can handle!

This is an ALL AGES, family friendly event. This event is free and no tickets are needed to come and enjoy the fun! You only pay for the items you want to buy from vendors, and the drinks or food you want to consume.

Vendor applications due Jan. 25: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftuP5HUMV68oYsgj3L8_x_13vxpldJ8JJswUN4uPGz4hf1yw/viewform

