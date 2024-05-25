Nest Box Trail Walk

press release: Join us on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 1PM for an exciting adventure into the world of avian conservation with our Nest Box Trail Tour at Pope Farm Conservancy. This immersive experience invites participants to discover the hidden lives of cavity-nesting birds and learn about the vital role of nest boxes in supporting their populations. Pat Ready, president of the Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin, will be our tour guide and will explain what species use these nest boxes and the type of habitat they need. Nest box type, poles and predator guards will be explained, as well. This is a great program for families and nature enthusiasts of all ages. Free and open to the public – no registration is necessary. *We will meet in the lower parking lot*