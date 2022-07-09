Nest of Saws, Depression Glass, The Wekons (Mekons tribute)

media release: Join us for an evening with Madison music veterans Nest of Saws, Depression Glass, and the Wekons.

Nest of Saws is an instrumental surf-rock project consisting of former members of Muscle Car, the Weeds, and We Are Beatrice.

Depression Glass is an alt-rock quartet formed in Madison in the mid-1990s, known for holiday shows and picnic appearances, and even more excited to make an appearance on the local club circuit.

The Wekons humbly consider themselves the world’s premiere Mekons tribute band. Their biggest honor was opening for the Mekons in 2019.

Doors at 7:00, show at 8:00.

https://www.facebook.com/surfsaws

https://www.facebook.com/dglass95

https://www.facebook.com/wekons