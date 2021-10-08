press release: Join OPEN as we partner with the Midwest Bisexual Lesbian Gay Transgender Asexual College Conference (MBLGTACC) on October 8th from 5-6pm at the Monona Terrace - Exhibit Hall.

This is a great opportunity to help teach the LGBTQ+ leaders of tomorrow through network building skills. Join us for a short NetWerqing 101 that will be led by OPEN members and then help MBLGTACC attendees put what they've learned into action immediately following the event!

Appetizers and non-alcoholic refreshments will be provided. Please be prepared to follow any mask guidelines in effect on October 8, 2021.

#OPENNoHassleNetworking

Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there! Free for Members and Non Members. No registration deadline! By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct.