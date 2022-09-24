(2021 pick) There's much more involved in the arts than just moments of creative inspiration. Kids who love the arts may be able to land in the field with a career someday. This event hosted by Camp Createability (formerly known as Kids Creating Wisconsin) features interactive exhibits and activity stations for kids to try out — and perhaps spark a lifetime vocation — along with art vendors and refreshments.

press release: Formerly Kids Creating Wisconsin, NeurodiverCity Day is a fun, free event with a focus on getting kids educated and/or interested in the numerous exciting careers available in the Arts and Entertainment industry. This outside event will have exhibits/stations run by Camp Createability, local artists, and other event participants with fun interactive exhibits of all kinds. Some activities include green screen fun, art activities, dance performances, and more! This will go from 10am-2pm.

There will be live music from local artists beginning at 12pm and going until 8pm. Bands will be announced as we confirm them so check out the event link for updates.

Maynard G. Mallard will be making an appearance! There will be art vendors from 10am-4pm and food trucks will be present.

The event is FREE however this is a fundraiser for Camp Createability and any donations are appreciated!

10am-8pm, September 24, Karben4 Brewing, 3698 Kinsman Blvd