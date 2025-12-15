RSVP for Neurographic Art: A Contemplative Practice

media release: Neurographic Art is a contemplative practice that taps into the healing power of creativity. Can’t draw a straight line? Perfect! This workshop is for those with or without previous art experience. Participants will learn the basics of Neurographic Art and create their own work which will be suitable for framing. All supplies will be provided, including a mat for the art created and handouts to take home. Join us to learn about this contemplative, feel-good art practice that provides relaxation, reduces stress and increases creativity.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

• 9:00-10:00 am – Welcome and Introduction to Neurographic Art (Power Point and demonstration)

• 10:00-11:30 am – Participants will make their own work of art using the techniques described and demonstrated

• 11:30-11:45 – The class will gather together to view everyone’s art and share their insights and experience

• 11:45-12:00 pm – Midday Prayer (Optional)

• 12:00-1:00 pm – Lunch (Optional – Participants can stay for lunch for an additional fee)

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 – 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿

Janet Neurauter is a coworker at Holy Wisdom Monastery. She has led the Neurographic Art workshop four times – once for coworkers, once for the public and twice for the Center for Clergy Renewal participants.

𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁

There are two cost options for this program: one with lunch and one without.

• $37/person, includes program and all supplies

• $56/person, includes program, all supplies and lunch

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿

This event is limited to 20 participants and registration will close when the event is filled or on the registration deadline, Feb. 6, 2026.