Nevada Hardware, daddybear, Roybot

media release: Chicago and Madison are having a dark beat extravaganza for December's monthly ANTI/SOCIAL party! Headlining is Chicago's big beat powerhouse NEVADA HARDWARE, combining chaotic, propulsive beats with equally chaotic visuals. If the UK's Utah Saints and Messiah had a baby this is who it grew up to be. Madison's daddybear is one of Caustic's alter egos, specializing in dark alien disco. Sexy beats for sexy times. Chicago's ROYB0T opens the show with a pitting of breaks, acid, and high octane dance. So, in other words, you're going to dance your ass off. 21+/$10 cover/Doors at 9, music around 9:30.