"Never Again!" Then and Now: Lessons from the Post 1945 Anti-Concentration Camp Movement

Congregation Shaarei Shamayim talk by author Emma Kuby, 9:50 am, 10/13, RISE, 2120 Fordem Ave.

press release: Historian Emma Kuby will discuss Nazi camp survivors' postwar activism against cruel internment systems around the world, and will consider what their struggle has to teach us about today's detention crisis here in the US. How did survivors define "concentration camps" in the 1940s, '50s, and '60s? Why did they insist that the Nazi case could and should be compared to ongoing abuses? And was "Never Again!" ultimately an effective framework for their activism?

Emma is an Associate Professor at Northern Illinois University and the author of Political Survivors: The Resistance, the Cold War, and the Fight against Concentration Camps after 1945 (Cornell, 2019).