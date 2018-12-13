press release: GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of multiple Academy Award®-nominated animated features, and Fathom Events are proud to announce the U.S. debut of “Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki” in more than 500 U.S. cinemas on Dec. 13 & 18. “Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki” follows the formerly-retired Japanese film director, producer, screenwriter, animator, author, and manga artist Hayao Miyazaki as he returns to work to create his short film Boro the Caterpillar using, for the first time, CGI.