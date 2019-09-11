press release: Never Forget Blood Drive

Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Madison Fire Station #14, 3201 Dairy Dr, Madison

Join MPD and MFD in our 8th annual community blood drive at the newest fire station in Madison! For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code PublicSafety or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department Honor Guards will be lead a ceremony which will take place Wednesday at MFD Station 14, 3201 Dairy Drive, at 8:00 a.m.

Chief Koval and Chief Davis will be speaking. The National Anthem will be played, and there will be a moment of silence.