press release: The What is Family? Film Festival will feature 10 films centered around defining family in a modern context. While family in the past was often a rigid term meant for biological relations and what is known as the nuclear family, the films curated in this festival reflect a more fluid definition of family. The stories of these films represent a diverse range of family types from biological to communal, and from extended family to the feeling of family that comes from a best friend. This festival includes films ranging from documentaries and dramas to comedies and thrillers. We hope you will join us in celebrating all the forms of family that are vital to the human experience.

Never Goin' Back (2018)

USA | 86 min | R | DCP | Dir. Augustine Frizzell

Sat November 3 | 6:00 PM

Never Goin’ Back is a fresh and funny look at female friendship, following Angela (Maia Mitchell) and Jessie (Camila Morrone), who dream of escaping their waitressing jobs at a low-rent Texas diner, even if it's only to Galveston. Taking place over just a few days, the film follows their hilarious and unpredictable misadventures on the streets of suburban Dallas as they attempt increasingly madcap and wild schemes to try and raise some cash.

"Cheech and Chong, Harold and Kumar, meet your natural heirs Jessie and Angela." - Colin Covert (Minneapolis Star Tribune)