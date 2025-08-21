media release: $35/Adults, $10/Students (ages 4-18)

at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

“A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to the Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers”

The Neverly Brothers concerts take you on a guided musical VIRTUAL TOUR of the birth, near death and resurrection of rock n’ roll rock n roll – from 1955 to 1965. You’ll learn rock history and be thoroughly entertained with their chronological song sequence, stories behind the music and vintage wardrobe changes. Their energetic stage show consists of show-stopping renditions of early hits by Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Rolling Stones, and more!

The first half of their concert pays tribute to the music created by the 1950s American Rock n’ Roll pioneers – which by 1960 had become a distant memory but became the inspiration for the next wave of young rock bands from Britain. The second half then pays tribute to the 1964 British Invasion bands that re-recorded the forgotten 1950s American rock music – along with lesser known early 1960s rhythm & blues songs, recorded their own original songs and pulled Rock n’ Roll from the edge of extinction by re-inventing and re-energizing it for a new generation.

Their repertoire includes spirited performances of classics like Great balls of fire, Johnny B. Goode, Wake up little Susie, Summertime blues, That’ll be the day, Twist & shout, Roll over Beethoven, Satisfaction, You really got me, Love potion #9 and many more!

It‘s not “moldy oldies”- it’s “old-school cool!” So hop aboard our virtual tour bus and fasten your seatbelts for an exciting MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR!