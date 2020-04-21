Neverly Brothers

Google Calendar - Neverly Brothers - 2020-04-21 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neverly Brothers - 2020-04-21 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neverly Brothers - 2020-04-21 11:30:00 iCalendar - Neverly Brothers - 2020-04-21 11:30:00

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: The Neverly Brothers concerts are a tribute to one of the most exciting chapters in music history: the birth, near-death and resurrection of rock n’ roll. Their one-of-a-kind high energy stage performances take you on a musical guided tour of rock history – from 1955 to 1965. 11:30am Dinner Seating and 1:00pm Show Time. $69.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).

Info

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965 View Map
Music
608-253-4000
Google Calendar - Neverly Brothers - 2020-04-21 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neverly Brothers - 2020-04-21 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neverly Brothers - 2020-04-21 11:30:00 iCalendar - Neverly Brothers - 2020-04-21 11:30:00