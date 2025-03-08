Nevertheless, She Laughed

× Expand Sarah Elizabeth Larson A close-up of Sonal Aggarwal. Sonal Aggarwal

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy presents a hilarious lineup of stand-up comedians on International Women's Day.

With headliner SONAL AGGARWAL:

A former international street performer turned emcee, Sonal Aggarwal has brought her talents to Chicago as an actor, comedian, producer, and movement artist. She is a regular host of the Moth Story Hour, a regular at Laugh Factory: Chicago, and has been featured on the prestigious "Comedians You Should Know" showcase. Sonal's one-woman show, The Alchemy of Bliss, played for a sold-out weekend at the Steppenwolf Theater and her longtime hit show, Karaoke Storytellers, has been spotlit on Daytime Chicago. You can see her on Netflix’s Easy as well as the 2020 SXSW debuting short A Period Piece.

Also featuring stand-up by: Sara Holcomb, Nana Rodriguez, special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors at 7:30pm; Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/633258652401484/

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.