media release: New Age Phonograph is an acoustic, electric and slide blues rock duo from the Umpqua Valley that have been playing music and making memories since 2017. They give audiences a fun and unique experience with their blues-rock blends, jazz infused and Americana folk inspired originals, and a touch of humor and personality - influenced by a variety of music such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, The White Stripes, Howlin' Wolf and Jimi Hendrix. It's a rock sound combined with old-school soul. That's what New Age Phonograph is all about. https://www.newagephonograph. com/