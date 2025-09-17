media release: New Beginnings is a social program designed for people with cognitive disabilities in mind. We make art, watch movies, play games, have snacks, socialize, make new friends, and have fun!

We have an accessible entrance and parking lot at the back of the building.

Each month we have a themed social. This program is free, drop-in, and open to all! We welcome you to try it out and see if it’s for you!

Themes:

Wednesday, September 17 – Self-Care Spa

Wednesday, October 15 – Halloween Party

Wednesday, November 19 – Talent Show & Karaoke

Wednesday, December 17 – Holiday Party