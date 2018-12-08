New Book Authors Book Fair

press release: Remember the old days and the excitement of a book fair coming to school or town? It’s time to enjoy reading books again. This fun holiday event will take place on December 8, 2018. Join us at the fair and holiday party! Children and adults. For details see below.

The NBAEA Book Fair will take place in the Ironworks building at 149 Waubesa Street Madison, WI in rooms Bolz A & B on December 8, 2018 starting at 1:30 pm. Join us for food, family, and fun!

It's open to the and public. Mystery crime noir author W.J. FERGUSON is confirmed and fiction author Larry Ehrhorn.