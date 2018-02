× Expand New Breed Jazz Jam

press release: A Madison jazz institution that’s hosted the longest running jazz jam session in Madison’s history. Currently, The New Breed is Paul Hastil, Nick Moran, and Michael Brenneis. Past members included Leo Sidran, Tim Whalen, Paul Daugherty, John Keech, Jamie Ryan, David Cooper, Anders Svanoe, Kyle Hernandez, Patrick Briener, and Louka Patenaude.