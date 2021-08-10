New Breed Jazz Jam with Victor Goines & Herlin Riley

× Expand Herlin Riley (left) and Victor Goines).

media release: The New Breed Jazz Jam features Paul Hastil (Fender Rhodes), Nick Moran (bass), and Michael Brenneis (drums) at Robinia Courtyard. Bring your own instrument and join in on Madison’s longest running jam session or just sit back and enjoy the music in Robinia Courtyard’s beautiful outdoor setting!

On Aug. 10, Victor Goines and Herlin Riley will open the New Breed Jazz Jam with a mini-concert, followed by a jam session with the New Breed.

Victor Goines is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. He has been a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the Wynton Marsalis Septet since 1993, touring throughout the world and recording more than 20 albums.

Since coming of age in the nurturing environment of a very musical family and a distinguished bloodline of drummers, New Orleans native Herlin Riley emerged from that most creative era of all things rhythmic in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, to enliven the ensembles of such influential and demanding improvisers as pianist Ahmad Jamal and trumpeter Wynton Marsalis.