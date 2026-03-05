New Breed Quartet with special guest Ben Sidran, Mama Digdown's Brass Band

media release:

Join Madison’s alternative newspaper to celebrate a half-century of local news and culture coverage with music, friends and special guests!

New Breed Quintet reunites, along with special guest Ben Sidran: Paul Daugherty on saxophone, Nick Moran on bass, Louka Patenaude on guitar, Leo Sidran on drums, and Tim Whalen on piano.

New Breed built a Madison jazz scene with its weekly downtown jams, before its members went on to start bands of their own. Joining the band will be jazz legend Ben Sidran, who was instrumental in getting Isthmus off the ground in 1976 and has contributed in many ways over the years.

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band has been bringing the party for more than 30 years, showing up in the pages of Isthmus since they were fresh-faced students at the UW. The band is this month releasing its 10th album, Brass Jackson, and has never sounded better.

Doors 7PM Show 8PM

$20ADV / $25DOS

Limited Seating Available