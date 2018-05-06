press release: An evening of Yiddish Cabaret by an exciting group called THE NEW BUDAPEST ORPHEUM SOCIETY, an Ensemble-in Residence in the Humanities Division at the University of Chicago. The concert will take place on Sunday evening, May 6, at 7:00 pm, at Beth Israel Center, at the corner of Mound and Randall Streets.

The ensemble performs the rich trove of songs once heard in popular cafes and nightspots in Vienna, Berlin, Warsaw and Budapest (among other European cities). Its music commemorates the tragedies and triumphs of twentieth-centeury Jewish history, as well.Two years ago several members of our congregation chanced to hear the group and were transported, through song, to those cities in that era.

The group was founded in 1998, and its eight classically-trained musicians tour widely, having performed at the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research NYC, The United States Holocaust Museum, in Washington DC,--and internationally at the Jewish Museum of Berlin, the European Center for Jewish Music in Hanover, Germany, and at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, among many other venues.

Tickets may be ordered at bethisraelcenter.org (press calendar), or by phone, (256.7763).