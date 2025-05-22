New Century School Alumni Reunion

media release: Former students, faculty, and friends of the New Century School (NCS) are invited to celebrate a significant milestone as the beloved schoolhouse transforms into ART House 360, a vibrant new center for arts education and community engagement. The New Century School Reunion will be held on Thursday, May 22nd, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the former school grounds, now located at 401 West Verona Avenue.

The OPEN HOUSE style event offers a unique opportunity to reminisce about the past while embracing the future. Attendees are encouraged to wander the familiar halls, revisit classrooms, and learn how the strong, supportive learning community fostered by NCS lives on through the mission of ART House 360.

The reunion will feature:

Nostalgic Exploration: Relive your school days as you explore the building's transformation.

Teacher Reunions: Reconnect with legendary educators who shaped your journey.

Effortless Networking: Enjoy easy introductions with provided name tags.

Interactive NCS Time Capsule: Contribute your stories, photos, projects, artwork, and sketches to a collaborative scroll that will be sealed in an NCS Time Capsule in the attic. Bring your cherished relics and memories to share!

Alumni Pollinator Garden Fundraiser: Discover how you can support the outdoor spaces at ART House 360, ensuring that NCS-style learning and experiences continue for Verona residents of all ages. Learn about the vision for a pollinator and vegetable garden that celebrates alumni and benefits the entire community.

WHO: All New Century School alumni, former teachers, staff, and community members are welcome!

WHAT TO BRING: Your cherished memories, drawings, photos, and stories to contribute to the NCS Time Capsule.

Join us for an evening of nostalgia, connection, and celebration as we honor the legacy of the New Century School and embrace the exciting future of ART House 360.