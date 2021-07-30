New Glarus 175th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Schedule of Events (as of May:

July 30, Evening - Community Picnic at Village Park. Enjoy Lions Club Chicken BBQ, fireworks, live music, and free birthday treats in honor of New Glarus!

July 30, 5:30pm-9:30pm -Lions Club Annual Chicken BBQ, Fest Haus, 106 3rd Avenue.

July 31, 10:30am - Anniversary Parade sponsored by the Bank of New Glarus through Downtown New Glarus

July 31, 12pm-12am - New Glarus Fire Department Firefest, 218 4th Avenue.

August 1, 1pm-2:30pm - Swiss Volksfest, Tell Shooting Park, N8745 County Highway O, New Glarus.