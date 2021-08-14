New Glarus Woods Trail Run

media release: The hills are alive at New Glarus Woods State Park! Challenge yourself with the hilly 5 or 10 mile events, or take a more relaxed approach with the one mile fun run/walk. Enjoy our Swiss afterparty: Brats, Polka Music, Beer and Alphorns! Take the Limburger Challenge and try a sauerkraut shot! T-shirts to entrants as well as prizes!

Proceeds support development of mountain bike trails in New Glarus Woods State Park and other park initiatives. Visit newglaruswoodstrailrun. com for info and registration.

Date: Saturday, August 14, 9:30 am–3:00 pm

Location: New Glarus Woods State Park

Price: $35 through July 31, $40 beginning August 1

8:00am - Parking lot shuttle starts

8:00am - Registration and packet pickup open at park pavilion

9:30am - Start of the 10m race

9:40am - Start of the 5m race

9:45am - Start of the 1 mile run/walk

11:00am - Party in the Park begins

11:30am - Awards ceremony