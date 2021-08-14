New Glarus Woods Trail Run
New Glarus Woods State Park W5446 County Highway NN, New Glarus, Wisconsin 53574
media release: The hills are alive at New Glarus Woods State Park! Challenge yourself with the hilly 5 or 10 mile events, or take a more relaxed approach with the one mile fun run/walk. Enjoy our Swiss afterparty: Brats, Polka Music, Beer and Alphorns! Take the Limburger Challenge and try a sauerkraut shot! T-shirts to entrants as well as prizes!
Proceeds support development of mountain bike trails in New Glarus Woods State Park and other park initiatives. Visit newglaruswoodstrailrun.
Date: Saturday, August 14, 9:30 am–3:00 pm
Location: New Glarus Woods State Park
Price: $35 through July 31, $40 beginning August 1
8:00am - Parking lot shuttle starts
8:00am - Registration and packet pickup open at park pavilion
9:30am - Start of the 10m race
9:40am - Start of the 5m race
9:45am - Start of the 1 mile run/walk
11:00am - Party in the Park begins
11:30am - Awards ceremony