New Harvest Foundation Gala

press release: New Harvest Foundation is excited to be celebrating 35 years of contributions by hundreds of donors in providing grant money to LGBTQ causes.

The celebration’s program will kick off at 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm with invited Keynote, Gov Tony Evers. We will be honoring Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congressman Mark Pocan, whose public service who support the LGBTQ community.

To celebrate our successes and continue these efforts, we hope you will join us at our:

35th Celebration Gala, a Black-Tie Casino Night: Honoring Public Service for the LGBTQ Community

Friday, August 16 • 6:00 -10:00 pm, The Edgewater Hotel

Casino Games

Raffle

Ticket: $100 each

Table of 6 Tickets: $550

The New Harvest Foundation (NHF) is the only organization in Dane County dedicated to funding a spectrum of LGBTQ issues. NHF has a competitive grant process three times a year that invites applications not only from South Central Wisconsin, but many underserved areas of our state. We consider funding grants from $300-$10,000. Applications are accepted that address a range of issues impacting LGBTQ communities but preference is given to proposals that support our most at-risk groups. New Harvest Foundation seeks organizations that are working for positive change in the community while challenging the underlying causes of injustice.

Grants may be focused towards:

Community Development

Health Care

Public Education

Social Change

Social Services

Arts and Culture

Since New Harvest Foundation began, we have proudly awarded more than $375,000 to approximately 200 non-profits and individuals covering a wide range of established and fledgling organizations over the years.