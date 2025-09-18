New Health Chiropractic & Integrated Healthcare Launch Party

media release: New Health Chiropractic & Integrated Healthcare is having a launch party for two new services on September 18 from 11:30am to 5:30pm at 2690 Research Park Dr # J, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Emsculpt NEO helps build muscle and burn fat in hard-to-treat areas and the EMSELLA chair is a noninvasive device for treating incontinence and strengthening the pelvic floor.

Attendees can enjoy refreshments, free demos. To RSVP, call 608-273-2222. Additional information can be found at https://newhealthmadison.com/.