New Horizons Second Wind Band

media release: You're never too old to make music!

Everyone is welcome at this concert of the Second Wind Band. Band members are adult musicians who may be new to playing a musical instrument, those who have not played since they were in high school or college, and those who want to learn to play a different instrument, and this concert is the culmination of their midwinter session.

Musical pieces to be performed at this midwinter concert include: ‘Shenandoah’ and ‘Cajun Folk Songs’ , both by Frank Ticheli; ‘Lux Aurumque’ by Eric Whitacre; ‘Irish Lamentation’ by Daniel Seibel, a local composer; and many more selections to brighten your day!