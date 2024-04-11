New Horizons Swing Band
Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The New Horizons Swing Band is composed of about 30 musicians. They will be playing a variety of dance tunes and ballads.
Thursday, April 11, 2024 - 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, Goodman Community Center - 214 Waubesa St, Madison, WI 53704
No admission fee. Donations to the Bob Swan Scholarship Fund are welcome.
