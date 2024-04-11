New Horizons Swing Band

to

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The New Horizons Swing Band is composed of about 30 musicians. They will be playing a variety of dance tunes and ballads. 

Thursday, April 11, 2024  - 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, Goodman Community Center  - 214 Waubesa St, Madison, WI 53704

No admission fee.  Donations to the Bob Swan Scholarship Fund are welcome.  

Info

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
to
Google Calendar - New Horizons Swing Band - 2024-04-11 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - New Horizons Swing Band - 2024-04-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - New Horizons Swing Band - 2024-04-11 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - New Horizons Swing Band - 2024-04-11 18:30:00 ical