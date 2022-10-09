New Immigrant Town Hall

press release: Learn about local government & meet officials, ask questions and share ideas, enjoy food.

Oct. 2, 1-4 pm, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St. This is a potluck; please bring food to share. Kids welcome! English, Arabic, Pashto, Swahili

Oct. 9, 1-4 pm, Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St. All food and drinks will be provided by CMC. Kids welcome! English and Spanish.

Presented by: Catholic Multicultural Center, Dane County Office of Immigration Affairs, Jewish Social Services, League of Women Voters of Dane County, and Literacy Network

Aprenda sobre el gobierno local; conozca a los funcionarios del gobierno local; haga preguntas y comparta sus ideas; ¡Disfrute de una excelente comida!

DOMINGO, 2 DE OCTUBRE, 1-4 PM, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E Gorham St. Esta es un evento de comida compartida; por favor traiga comida para compartir. ¡Niños bienvenidos! Inglés, árabe, pashto, swahili.

DOMINGO, 9 DE OCTUBRE, 1-4 PM, Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St. Toda la comida será proporcionada por CMC. ¡Niños bienvenidos! Inglés y español.