New Jazz Underground
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Experience the next generation of jazz up close! New Jazz Underground, an innovative American jazz trio comprising Abdias Armenteros, Sebastian Rios and TJ Reddick, has earned acclaim for their distinctive approach in establishing themselves as a defining voice in jazz and beyond.
Merging traditional jazz sensibilities with modern influences like swing, hip-hop, house/Afrobeat and Afro-Cuban music, the trio gained recognition through viral videos showcasing their chemistry, musicality and raw ambition.
Dynamic and powerful performers, New Jazz Underground's talents are re-energizing the contemporary music world, serving as a benchmark for the future of jazz.
Part of Overture’s Up Close series
Gather together on the Capitol Theater stage for an intimate cocktail lounge experience featuring a selection of tasty treats to order and a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 60 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.