media release:

Experience the next generation of jazz up close! New Jazz Underground, an innovative American jazz trio comprising Abdias Armenteros, Sebastian Rios and TJ Reddick, has earned acclaim for their distinctive approach in establishing themselves as a defining voice in jazz and beyond.

Merging traditional jazz sensibilities with modern influences like swing, hip-hop, house/Afrobeat and Afro-Cuban music, the trio gained recognition through viral videos showcasing their chemistry, musicality and raw ambition.

Dynamic and powerful performers, New Jazz Underground's talents are re-energizing the contemporary music world, serving as a benchmark for the future of jazz.

Part of Overture’s Up Close series

Gather together on the Capitol Theater stage for an intimate cocktail lounge experience featuring a selection of tasty treats to order and a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

Additional Show Details