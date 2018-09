press release: Please join us to celebrate the launch of a New Kajsiab House

Friday, Sept 28, 12-1:30 pm, at Kajsiab House, 3518 Memorial Dr., Building #4

Unveil New Location and New Name; Update on fundraising effort; Lunch – Meal prepared by elders to say thank you for your support!

More info contact: Peng Her – cherpengher@gmail.com

608-628-3901